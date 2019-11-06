|
|
SUCKLING Norman Eric
Tragically taken Tuesday 29 October 2019.
Loved partner of Colleen (dec).
Loved and loving father & mentor of Laura & Ben, Tom, Cam & Olivia,
Madi & Lachy.
Loved 'Farmer Pa' of Hudson, Kirby & Lola.
Dearly loved son of Clive & Betty (both dec).
Loved brother & brother-in-law of Julie & John.
A life well lived, you will be missed tremendously & loved forever.
'Always in our hearts'.
Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Julie and John Matusik.
Dear Norm, You have been tragically taken on that journey to heaven way too soon. We will miss you more than words can say. You loved life and your family and you had a heart of gold, always helping others and always there for us in times of need. How we wish you were still here sharing your inspirational nature, wisdom and special stories.
Our hearts are broken,
Until we meet again.
Love always, Julie and John.
Funeral arrangements for Norm will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 6, 2019