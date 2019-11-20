Home
HUNTER Norman Clive 'Norm' Of Rocklyn, late of Altona. Passed away peacefully on Nov 14th 2019. At Estia Health Bannockburn. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joan (dec). Then later Lorna (dec). Loving Father of Peter and wife Bev; Janet, Kerry and Partner Brian. Loving papa to Grandchildren Jamie, Daniel, Kym, Karlie, Ben, Brian, Emmileigh and their Partners, and to 9.5 Great Grandchildren. With his faithful Dog, Spuddy by his side, accompanying him on his journey to be reunited with Mum. Special thanks to Lyn, Rachel, Evone, and all the Doctors and Staff, at Estia Health Bannockburn for all your warmth, kindness and support.



Published in The Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
