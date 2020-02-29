Home
1925 - 2020
WHITTENBURY Norma Grace 4-8-25 - 19-2-20 Norma passed away peacefully at P S Hobson House, Aged 94. Daughter of Norman & Alma and sister of Joy (all dec'd) all from Learmonth. We give thanks to God for having you in our lives and our Love will always live on for you in our hearts. Lynette, Lance, Danny, Lucy, Cassandra, Eric and James. In keeping with Norma's wishes a private Service was held. Norma, God has opened His arms and you are now in His loving care. Thank you for your love and support always. Love Lucy, Shane, Georgia, Harry, Jack, Max & Leo.



Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
