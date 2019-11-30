|
BLOOD Frances Patricia (Pat) On November 29 2019 peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 85 years, Loved daughter of Patrick and Mary Blood of Springbank (both dec); loved sister and sister-in-law of Bernie (dec), Marie and Tom Torpy (both dec), Nola and Leo Clamp (both dec), Eris (dec) and Nancy Blood, Val and Barry (dec) Mitchell; loved aunt of their families. Adored special aunt of Philip and Tanya Clamp and Shane Clamp. Finally resting in peace Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Nov. 30, 2019