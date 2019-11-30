Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel BAYLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Edward BAYLEY

Add a Memory
Noel Edward BAYLEY Notice
BLOOD Frances Patricia (Pat) On November 29 2019 peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 85 years, Loved daughter of Patrick and Mary Blood of Springbank (both dec); loved sister and sister-in-law of Bernie (dec), Marie and Tom Torpy (both dec), Nola and Leo Clamp (both dec), Eris (dec) and Nancy Blood, Val and Barry (dec) Mitchell; loved aunt of their families. Adored special aunt of Philip and Tanya Clamp and Shane Clamp. Finally resting in peace Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -