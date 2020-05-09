Home
F. W. Barnes & Son
701 Darling Street
Redan, Victoria 3350
(03) 5336 1211
GEORGALAS Nikolaos (Nick) Nikolaos "Nick" GEORGALAS of Trawalla, Victoria passed away on Friday 1 st May aged 78. The self proclaimed "Mayor of Trawalla", he was father to Andrew, Zarna, Dimitrios, Nikolaos, Michael, Zoe and Frederick - and loving grandfather to Kristen, Simone, Emily, Ben, Roddy, Hunter & Felix. We would also like to extend our gratitude toward the staff of Gandarra Palliative Care Ballarat for their care and compassion over the last three weeks. Love you Papa, you finally put down your cutlery.



Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020
