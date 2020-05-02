|
Stainer Nella Passed away peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Wangaratta on 30th April, 2020 aged 92. Dearly loved by husband Tony (dec), a beautifully gracious Mum, Nanna and Great Nanna who loved her family endlessly. We will miss your gentle stories and loving hugs every time we saw you. You hold a very special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten, we love you. Ken & Teresa, Gwen & Ray (dec), Adam & Kate, Jordan & Josh, Lincoln and Parker. Rest in peace, reunited with Grandad
Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020