Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Thomas WOOD

Add a Memory
Neil Thomas WOOD Notice
WOOD Neil Thomas (Woodsy)



On August 19 at Kelaston Aged Care Home.

Loved husband of Loris (Lori).

Loving father of Julie, Carolyn, Kristine and Rob.

Father-in-law of Peter Allan and Wade Wright. Pa of Josh, Sophie, Gaige, Jaymie, Boe and Kieran.

Loved son of Robert and Edith (May) Wood, brother of Bob, Joan and Bill Sampson (all dec).

ONE LINE SPACE

Hubby, you are able to rest now.

You enjoyed life when able, working at various jobs, but mostly enjoying outside activities with nature. We travelled and explored many off road and outback areas.

Thanks for the good times.

Love you, Lori.



Funeral arrangements for Neil will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.