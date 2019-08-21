|
|
WOOD Neil Thomas (Woodsy)
On August 19 at Kelaston Aged Care Home.
Loved husband of Loris (Lori).
Loving father of Julie, Carolyn, Kristine and Rob.
Father-in-law of Peter Allan and Wade Wright. Pa of Josh, Sophie, Gaige, Jaymie, Boe and Kieran.
Loved son of Robert and Edith (May) Wood, brother of Bob, Joan and Bill Sampson (all dec).
Hubby, you are able to rest now.
You enjoyed life when able, working at various jobs, but mostly enjoying outside activities with nature. We travelled and explored many off road and outback areas.
Thanks for the good times.
Love you, Lori.
Funeral arrangements for Neil will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 21, 2019