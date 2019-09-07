Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil MACPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil MACPHERSON

Add a Memory
Neil MACPHERSON Notice
MACPHERSON Neil 18/11/1931 - 27/08/2019 Peacefully at Ballan Hostel. Loved husband of Melis (dec.); father of Neil, Trudi, Ross and Louise and their partners Deb, Darby, Ingrit and Andrew; Pop to Neil Wayne, Terri, Russell, Michael, Ben and Meliss, and their partners Kylie, Steph, Pat, Miecha; Pop Pop (Poppy Mac) to Abbey, Bridie, Blake, Jordan, Charlie, Emily, Sophie, Rhys, Joshua, Isaac, Ruby and Hudson. Rest peacefully Dad, we will miss your laughter and sense of humour Back with Mum after 31 years Cremated at Ballarat on September 6, 2019



logo
Published in The Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.