MACPHERSON Neil 18/11/1931 - 27/08/2019 Peacefully at Ballan Hostel. Loved husband of Melis (dec.); father of Neil, Trudi, Ross and Louise and their partners Deb, Darby, Ingrit and Andrew; Pop to Neil Wayne, Terri, Russell, Michael, Ben and Meliss, and their partners Kylie, Steph, Pat, Miecha; Pop Pop (Poppy Mac) to Abbey, Bridie, Blake, Jordan, Charlie, Emily, Sophie, Rhys, Joshua, Isaac, Ruby and Hudson. Rest peacefully Dad, we will miss your laughter and sense of humour Back with Mum after 31 years Cremated at Ballarat on September 6, 2019
Published in The Courier on Sept. 7, 2019