Neil John (Willie) WILSON

Neil John (Willie) WILSON Notice
WILSON Neil John (Willie) Died tragically 26.10.2019, aged 62 Adored husband of Helen. Treasured father and Grandpa of Sarah-Jane; Amanda, Berin, Emily and Olivia; Michael, Jess and Stevie. Time will never dim the face that we love so much The joyous voice we heard each day The many things you did for us In your own special way All our life we'll miss you As the years come and go But in our hearts we'll treasure you Because we love you so. Rest in peace my love. In accordance with the families wishes, a private service has been held.



Published in The Courier on Nov. 9, 2019
