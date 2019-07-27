|
|
CORBETT Narelle Wendy
5.5.1973 - 23.7.2019
Loved and loving wife of Gavan.
Cherished and loving mother of Rebekah,
Campbell, Bowen and Adeline.
A life taken way too early.
Your struggle is over my darling.
Rest peacefully you deserve to.
You tried so hard to stay with us.
But your fight was all in vain,
God took you in his loving arms,
And freed you of your pain.
To have shared our lives with you,
Was such a rich reward
And it gives us strength to know,
You rest in the Kingdom of the Lord.
Published in The Courier on July 27, 2019