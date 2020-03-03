Home
FALLOON Nancy Margaret (OAM) Passed away peacefully on the 29 th February 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of Gordon (dec); loving mother of Bronwyn (Harmsen), Heather (Thewlis) and Libby (Simpson), and mother in law of Dick Harmsen (dec) and John (Thewlis); adored Nanny of John and Bree, Jackson, Amelie and Kaia; Megan and Richard; John and Emma, Charlotte, Jack and Lila; Katherine and Adam, Emuss, Taylor and Zoe; Scott and Beth; Olivia, Stuart and George; Lauren; Courtney and Ben; Chloe and Andrew. Cherished daughter of William and Bessie May (both dec.) and sister of Geoff (dec.) and John. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
