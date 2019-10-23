|
|
|
MCGRATH Nancy Caroline Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs. Nancy Caroline McGrath will be offered at St Alipius Catholic Church, 84 Victoria St, Ballarat on MONDAY October 28, 2019 commencing at Ten-thirty (10:30) am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Fountain Gardens).
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate an online donation to 4EK Awareness for Meningococcal 4ek.org.au.
Envelopes will also be available.
Published in The Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019