|
|
HALL (Shorten) Moya ThérÃ¨se Born 1931, Harvester Town, Sunshine, entered eternal life on 28.12.2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her sisters, family and friends. Much loved daughter of Violet and Sylvester Shorten. Loving sister of Carmel and Harry Crock (dec), and Margaret and Michael Vaughan. Beloved mother of Maryrose, Anthony, Louise, Timothy and Christopher. Adored grandmother of Vincent, Phillippa, Lucy, Joseph, Ellen Jane, Xavier Timothy, Billie, Pearl and Hazel. Adored aunt of Catherine, Elizabeth and Giancarlo, Carmel, Vernon, Damian, Peter (dec), David, Helen, Dermot, Kieran and Caroline. Wonderful mother-in-law to George, Josie (dec), Carmel, Danny and Lisa. Devoted friend to many. Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020