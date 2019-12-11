|
TU'INAUVAI Molisi Ormond Relatives and friends of the late Mr. Molisi Ormond Tu'inauvai are advised that a Service of Thanksgiving is appointed to take place on SATURDAY December 14 at 11.00 am, at Canterbury Uniting Church (Cnr Erica St & Balwyn Rd, Canterbury). The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for a burial at 2.00 pm at the Springvale Cemetery.
A Special View and Celebration will take place from 9.00 - 11.00 am, prior to the service.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 11, 2019