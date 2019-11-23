|
Dyer Michael Laurence Passed away peacefully on November 17th 2019 in the National Capital Hospital, ACT. Beloved husband of Geraldine, loved father to Amy, Jason, Sam & Tom, loved father-in-law of Michael & Anthea, adored grandfather of Penny, Josie & Harriet. I cried when you passed away I still cry today, tomorrow, forever. Although I loved you dearly I couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me He only takes the best. - Geraldine X You've left us peaceful memories Your love will be our guide. And although we cannot see you, You'll always be by our side. In loving memory of Dad and Grandfather. - Amy, Michael, Penny and Josie Johnston You will forever live on in our hearts And memories as our cherished father, father-in-law and Ra Ra. - Jason, Anthea and Harriet Dyer Dad, wherever you are, you are gone but will never be forgotten. I will miss you, Rest in Peace - Sam X You went away so suddenly We did not say goodbye. But a Father and son can never be parted Precious memories never die. Rest in peace Dad - Tom
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019