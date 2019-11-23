Home
Michael Laurence DYER

Michael Laurence DYER Notice
Dyer Michael Laurence Passed away peacefully on November 17th 2019 in the National Capital Hospital, ACT. Beloved husband of Geraldine, loved father to Amy, Jason, Sam & Tom, loved father-in-law of Michael & Anthea, adored grandfather of Penny, Josie & Harriet. I cried when you passed away I still cry today, tomorrow, forever. Although I loved you dearly I couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me He only takes the best. - Geraldine X You've left us peaceful memories Your love will be our guide. And although we cannot see you, You'll always be by our side. In loving memory of Dad and Grandfather. - Amy, Michael, Penny and Josie Johnston You will forever live on in our hearts And memories as our cherished father, father-in-law and Ra Ra. - Jason, Anthea and Harriet Dyer Dad, wherever you are, you are gone but will never be forgotten. I will miss you, Rest in Peace - Sam X You went away so suddenly We did not say goodbye. But a Father and son can never be parted Precious memories never die. Rest in peace Dad - Tom
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
