Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael CHESHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Moyes CHESHIRE

Add a Memory
Michael John Moyes CHESHIRE Notice
Cheshire Michael John Moyes 2/4/1945 - 28/3/2020 After a life full of remarkable achievements, this gentle man passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Joy; adored son-in-law to Ma; loving father to James and Elizabeth; cherished father-in-law to Cherie and Paul; beloved Pa of Frankie, Wil, and Max; a friend, colleague and mentor to many. And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -