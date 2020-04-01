|
|
Cheshire Michael John Moyes 2/4/1945 - 28/3/2020 After a life full of remarkable achievements, this gentle man passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Joy; adored son-in-law to Ma; loving father to James and Elizabeth; cherished father-in-law to Cherie and Paul; beloved Pa of Frankie, Wil, and Max; a friend, colleague and mentor to many. And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 1, 2020