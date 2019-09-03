Home
Michael Francis FRANC Notice
FRANC Michael Francis On August 31 2019 peacefully at Beaufort Hospital, in the presence of his family, aged 72 years. Loved and loving husband of Pat; much loved Dad of John, Joanne and Michael Jnr; loved father-in-law of Gail and Ross; loving Pop of Joshua and Ellie; Kyle, Ryan and Anna. Loved son of Maureen and John Franc of Middle Creek ( both dec); loved brother of John, Anne (dec), Maureen, Tom, Charlie, Geraldine and their families. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Sept. 3, 2019
