|
|
FRANC Michael Francis On August 31 2019 peacefully at Beaufort Hospital, in the presence of his family, aged 72 years. Loved and loving husband of Pat; much loved Dad of John, Joanne and Michael Jnr; loved father-in-law of Gail and Ross; loving Pop of Joshua and Ellie; Kyle, Ryan and Anna. Loved son of Maureen and John Franc of Middle Creek ( both dec); loved brother of John, Anne (dec), Maureen, Tom, Charlie, Geraldine and their families. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Sept. 3, 2019