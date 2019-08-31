Home
Michael CURTIS


1958 - 2019
Michael CURTIS Notice
CURTIS Michael (Mick) 13/03/1958-26/08/2019 Peacefully at the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Gaye; cherished and dearly loved dad of Lauren and Brandon; loved and respected friend of Matt and Bek. A very special husband and dad Dearly loved eldest son of Madeleine Special memories are mine to keep Loved son of Neville and friend of Joy In our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day Much loved brother of Melissa (Missy) and brother-in-law to Michael; uncle to Glen, Tegan and Fletcher, and James. A wonderful man, devoted to his family Gone but never forgotten Reunited with his brother Peter. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Michelle and John; Bruce and Bev; Eddy, and families. Life is not measured by the years you live but by the love you gave and the things you did. We wish we all had longer with you Much loved son-in-law of Doreen and Lindsay (dec.) Perkins, and loving brother-in-law of Lynne. Forever in our hearts Funeral details at a later date.



logo
Published in The Courier on Aug. 31, 2019
