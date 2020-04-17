|
|
Hunt Maxwell Reginald Passed away peacefully at home aged 82. Loving husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Jose, Gareth, Derek and Johanna, Karen and Steve. Dear grandad to Tom, Nellie, Elise; Emily, Bailey, Chelsea; Grace, Rosie; Anabelle and Essie. Loved brother of Don (dec), Lawrie (dec), Muriel and Nancy. Retired Farmer formerly of Ararat and Derrinallum. A true family man who was loved and respected by many In our hearts forever
Published in The Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020