Maxwell LITCHFIELD

LITCHFIELD Maxwell Lloyd (Max) On March 25, 2020, peacefully at Kirralee, with his three girls by his side. Loved and loving husband of Patricia; loved Dad of Frances and Sharyn; father-in-law of Greg and Stuart; adored Pop of Kristen; Dylan, Isaac and Lachlan; loved Poppy Max of Milo, Edyn, Hayden and Sadie. Loved son of Marj and Stan Litchfield of Ballarat (both dec.); brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Barry, Sandra and Willie; loved uncle of Ben, Shaun, Rhys and Joel, and their families. Loved by all At Peace Our grateful thanks to the staff of Kirralee for their wonderful care of Max and our family. Private Funeral Due to Government Regulations



Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
