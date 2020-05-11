|
CRELLIN Maxwell Leslie RFD 16/07/1933 - 05/05/2020 Passed away peacefully at his home in Ballarat aged 86. Son to Leslie Francis (dec.) and Myrtle Louisa (dec). Brother to John (Dig)(dec) and a great dad to sons Angus and Alastair. Loving Pop to James, Mackenzie, Emma and Thomas, he will be missed by us all. Lived a full life serving in the Australian Army from National Service to Major RACT 7 Transport squadron. Member of Victorian Parliament MLA for Sandringham from 1970 - 1982 Marshall for Anzac Day parade for over 50 years continuously Member of Ballarat Legacy and Proud and Passionate Hawthorn Member Family, friends and colleagues share our grief of the passing of our loved Max.
Published in The Courier on May 11, 2020