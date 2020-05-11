Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell CRELLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Leslie CRELLIN RFD


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maxwell Leslie CRELLIN RFD Notice
CRELLIN Maxwell Leslie RFD 16/07/1933 - 05/05/2020 Passed away peacefully at his home in Ballarat aged 86. Son to Leslie Francis (dec.) and Myrtle Louisa (dec). Brother to John (Dig)(dec) and a great dad to sons Angus and Alastair. Loving Pop to James, Mackenzie, Emma and Thomas, he will be missed by us all. Lived a full life serving in the Australian Army from National Service to Major RACT 7 Transport squadron. Member of Victorian Parliament MLA for Sandringham from 1970 - 1982 Marshall for Anzac Day parade for over 50 years continuously Member of Ballarat Legacy and Proud and Passionate Hawthorn Member Family, friends and colleagues share our grief of the passing of our loved Max.
Published in The Courier on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -