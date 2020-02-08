|
BUDGE (nee Miller) Mavis Jean 17.7.1935 - 6.2.2020 Loved wife of Jonathan; dearest mother of Keith, Judith and Rodney and their partners Rosalind, Kevin and Helen; devoted Nana to Josef, Konrad and Isobelle, Zachary and Tomas; little Nana to Jaspar. Dear daughter of Kenneth and Eileen Miller (both dec); sister to Hazel, David and Jennifer; loving Auntie to Jane and Scott, Nicole (dec.), Ashley and Melissa, Vincent, Jasmine, Indiana and Emerald and their families. The family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Kelaston and Dr Andrew McDonald for their kindness, banter, laughs and care of Mavis. In Everlasting Peace
Published in The Courier on Feb. 8, 2020