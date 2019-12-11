Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
North Melbourne, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis (HOFFMANN) ELLIOTT

Add a Memory
Mavis (HOFFMANN) ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT (nee Hoffmann) Mavis Passed away peacefully at Ballarat Health Services on 29.11.2019. Much loved wife of Ted (dec). Adored mother of Joanne, Phillip, Mandy and Richard. Mother-in-law of Mark and Russell. Much loved grandmother of Andrew, David, Laura, Clare, Josh and Sam. Along with their partners Michelle, Sara, Pat, Andrew, Danielle and Mel. Loving great grandmother of Xavier, Oliver, Finn, Estelle, Freya, Chloe, Thomas, Emma, Olivia and Freddie. Daughter of Carl and Violet Hoffmann (both dec). Sister of Glenys (dec), Carl, Valerie (dec), Selwyn and Dulcie (dec). In our hearts and memories forever. As was Mavis' request, she was privately laid to rest on 9.12.2019. Mr Ron Egeberg kindly officiated.



logo
Published in The Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -