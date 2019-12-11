|
|
ELLIOTT (nee Hoffmann) Mavis Passed away peacefully at Ballarat Health Services on 29.11.2019. Much loved wife of Ted (dec). Adored mother of Joanne, Phillip, Mandy and Richard. Mother-in-law of Mark and Russell. Much loved grandmother of Andrew, David, Laura, Clare, Josh and Sam. Along with their partners Michelle, Sara, Pat, Andrew, Danielle and Mel. Loving great grandmother of Xavier, Oliver, Finn, Estelle, Freya, Chloe, Thomas, Emma, Olivia and Freddie. Daughter of Carl and Violet Hoffmann (both dec). Sister of Glenys (dec), Carl, Valerie (dec), Selwyn and Dulcie (dec). In our hearts and memories forever. As was Mavis' request, she was privately laid to rest on 9.12.2019. Mr Ron Egeberg kindly officiated.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 11, 2019