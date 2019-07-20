MURPHY Maurice Robert (Maurie ) 11/12/1932-18/07/2019 On Thursday the 18th July 2019, Maurie passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 86 years. Loved and loving husband of Mary; amazing father of Nick and Belinda, Steve and Melinda, Joe and Maxene, Dave and Annmarie, Mia and Todd, Ben and Lisa, Lu and Zlatko, Dom and Ondy, Anna and Luke; adored grandpa to his 22 wonderful grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Nazareth House for their wonderful care of Maurie and for the support given to the family. Thank you for your wit and intellect, being a true gentleman, and above all else, caring for us all. We love you, may you rest in peace. Love Nick, Belinda, Simon and Kate, Austin and Anna, Tyler, Kira and Riley. Dad-May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back May the sun shine warmly upon your face. May the rain fall upon your fields. And until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand. A true gentleman at peace, I will miss you dad. --Your loving son David and partner Annmarie. Cherished and respected grandfather of Jackson and Dalton who will miss the strong handshakes, Taylah and Darcie who will miss the tight hugs. Fondly thought of by Jess, Ashleigh, Julian and Edie. In the arms of the Angels. RIP. To my loving and most dearly loved Dad. May the earth fall ever so gently upon you. Your favourite eldest daughter Mia. Very special father-in-law of Todd. Cherished Grandpa of Noah. To a wonderful dad, father-in-law and pa. We love you with all of our hearts. Love from Lu, Zlatko, Grace, Chloe and Hannah xxxxx My Dad An absolutely beautiful man who gave unconditional love, humour, guidance and inspiration. Oscar and Clancy will miss their incredible grandpa. Love the littlest one Anna, Luke, Oscar and Clancy xxxooo Published in The Courier on July 20, 2019