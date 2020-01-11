Home
Services
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice CALAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice John (ECKEL) CALAHAN

Add a Memory
Maurice John (ECKEL) CALAHAN Notice
CALAHAN (ECKEL) Maurice John Maurice passed away peacefully at home at the age of 66 years on the 5th of January 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Maurice was the beloved child of the late Dr. John Francis & Eileen Annie Eckel. Loving brother to Hugh (dec), Peter (dec), Anne, Brendan, Margaret, John, Teresa and Mary. Cheeky uncle of Jack, Mackayla, Aliza, Ben, Sarah, Emma, Rebecca, Christopher, Olivia and Shaun. Mystical husband to mythological wife, Genie and their dreamlike 200 children. Maurice was never a man of earthly possessions, he was a unique individual known to many as the man that wore no shoes. His love of nature took him on many adventures, including the Daintree Rainforest. A place he felt a great connection with. There were many places Maurice wanted to go to that he didn't get the chance to visit in this lifetime. However, we know now he is free to roam this infinite universe and explore all the places he dreamed of. Anyone who felt umbilically connected to Maurice is welcome to attend his farewell. "Warp speed Mr. Spock, to new frontiers!" Forever, Anne, David, Sarah, Emma and Rebecca. A well loved man who always was able to see the far horizons and go beyond. We all look forward to being resurrected with you Maurie. Great love, Benny, Martha and Brendan. My tall, dark, handsome and intelligent brother who always looked beyond and challenged me to dare to go there too! Enjoy your freedom, Much love, Marg and Pete.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -