CALAHAN (ECKEL) Maurice John Maurice passed away peacefully at home at the age of 66 years on the 5th of January 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Maurice was the beloved child of the late Dr. John Francis & Eileen Annie Eckel. Loving brother to Hugh (dec), Peter (dec), Anne, Brendan, Margaret, John, Teresa and Mary. Cheeky uncle of Jack, Mackayla, Aliza, Ben, Sarah, Emma, Rebecca, Christopher, Olivia and Shaun. Mystical husband to mythological wife, Genie and their dreamlike 200 children. Maurice was never a man of earthly possessions, he was a unique individual known to many as the man that wore no shoes. His love of nature took him on many adventures, including the Daintree Rainforest. A place he felt a great connection with. There were many places Maurice wanted to go to that he didn't get the chance to visit in this lifetime. However, we know now he is free to roam this infinite universe and explore all the places he dreamed of. Anyone who felt umbilically connected to Maurice is welcome to attend his farewell. "Warp speed Mr. Spock, to new frontiers!" Forever, Anne, David, Sarah, Emma and Rebecca. A well loved man who always was able to see the far horizons and go beyond. We all look forward to being resurrected with you Maurie. Great love, Benny, Martha and Brendan. My tall, dark, handsome and intelligent brother who always looked beyond and challenged me to dare to go there too! Enjoy your freedom, Much love, Marg and Pete.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020