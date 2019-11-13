|
O'Meara Maurice George (Maurie) 18/12/28 - 9/11/19 (Aged 90) Passed away surrounded by his loving family. Son of George Herbert & Violet Olive, youngest brother of Minnie, Alma, Jean, Mavis and Allan (all dec). Beloved husband of June for 66 years, adored father of Michael, Julie (Jones), Rosalyn (Fletcher), Sandra (O'Connor), Ally (Kennedy) and Cas. Dear and respected friend to Sandra, Stephen, Allan & Brendan. Dearly loved Pop to Lauren & Shaun; Brandon, Aaron & Kelsey; Carli, Brent, Joel & Shae; Clare, Molly & Ruby and Charley & Malachy. Great Poppy to Tom, Elsie, Archie; Winter, Skylah & Lily; Jonah, Abe, Scarlett, Annabelle, Wes, Maisie, Louis, Billy and Poppy. Memories are there to remind us of the things that have gone before. I love you Maurie and always will. - June Dad, thanks for everything. You will be missed by all of us. - Mick Dad, you were the best father a girl could ask for. I will always cherish our special times together on Friday nights at Bedrock. Forever in my heart. - Jul Dad, no amount of words can express how I feel. I can't imagine a world without you. I will hold onto your big bear hugs, your twinkly eyes and try to be strong. Love you always darling Daddy. - Ros Oh dad, I miss you so much already. It has been a privilege to be your daughter. Saturdays will never be the same again. - Sand Dad, thank you for being the best dad to me. I will miss so many things, especially your sense of humor but most of all I will miss you. Love you always. - Allycat Dad, thank you for loving me, despite my contrary ways. I don't know what I will do without you. - Cas The O'Meara family would like to thank residents and staff of Midlands Terrace and Hailey House for their unwavering friendship, care and support of Maurie. Thanks also must go to the wonderful staff at Ballarat Base Hospital, from his initial care at emergency to his ongoing care on 2 north. We as a family are truly grateful for the loving care and support that not only he received but the kind consideration given to us during this difficult time.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 13, 2019