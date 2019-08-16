Home
Mewton Maureen Shirley The Death has occurred of Mrs Maureen Shirley Mewton. Passed away peacefully on 13th August 2019 at the Young District Hospital. Much loved wife of John (dec). Devoted mother and mother in law of Paul & Shannon and Derek & Rebecca. Cherished grandmother of Holly, Heather, Neil, Sophie and Bronte and loved great grandmother of Naomi and Joan. Late of Hambrook Place, Young and formerly of Mount Egerton, Victoria. Aged 83 Years Rest In Peace
Published in The Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
