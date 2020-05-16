Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Maud BRIGGS

Maud BRIGGS Notice
BRIGGS (Severino) Maud On Sunday, May 10th, at Talbot Place,

in her 99th year.

Dearly loved and loving wife of Cliff (dec).

Loved mother of Karen, cherished Nanna

to Ceinwen and Dylan.

Loved youngest daughter of the late George and Gertrude Severino of 'Pine Grove', Evansford, and later of Maryborough.

Sister of May, Violet, George, Len, Jack, Alf, Ray, Joe and Kevin (all dec).

Our gratitude is extended to the many wonderful aged care staff at Pineview and Talbot Place who supported Maud during her years in residential care.



Forever in our hearts.



A private funeral will be held in accordance with current government regulations.



logo
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020
