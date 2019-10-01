|
|
QUARRELL (de Graaff) Mary Kathleen 25.11.1928-28.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at Eureka Village, aged 90 years. Loved wife of Lawrence (dec); much loved Mum of Peter, Kevin, Michael, Jeffrey, Mark, Anne (Shorter) and Anthony; adored Nan of Matthew, Catherine, Brenton, Joel and Jayden. Always in our hearts Sleeping peacefully Mum, thank you for your unconditional love. You had a gentle soul and a heart of pure gold. Treasured memories are mine to keep. - Love Peter. Nana, thank you for your love and thoughtful ways. - Love Matthew. So many beautiful memories with you Nana. I wish we had more time to make more. You were so strong until the end. Time to rest now. I will miss you. - Love Catherine. Mary, may God's peace now be with you. Thank you for your beautiful caring nature. A life well lived. - Love Joy At the end of the day when it's all said and done all I can say is you were simply the very best Mum. Rest in peace - Your loving son Kevin A caring Mum who cared for everyone. - Michael. A beautiful and thoughtful Mum. Your body gave up but your love will be with me for ever. - Jeffrey Rest in peace, Mum. Love you always. - Mark Loved and loving Mum of Anne; fond mother-in-law of David and Fred (dec 1987 ); much loved Nan of Brenton and Joel. Memories are ours to keep My beautiful Mum thank you for all the lovely times, memories and thoughts of the wonderful life you gave me. Rest in peace with Dad - Your loving son Tony xxoo
Published in The Courier on Oct. 1, 2019