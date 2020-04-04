|
Everett Mary Passed away on March 29, 2020, in Ballarat. Dearly loved daughter of Andrew and Mary Young. Loved sister to Gladys, Dorothy, Joyce, Lorna, Frank, Jocka, Billy and Norman (all dec). Loved wife to Ian Everett (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law to Graeme (dec), Gail and Garry, Peter and Vicki, Ian and Mary. Loved Nan to Bradley (dec), Aaron, Graeme, James, Sebastion and Jacinta. Much loved for her love of life and her love of a good time. Due to current circumstances a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020