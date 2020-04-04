Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary EVERETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary EVERETT

Add a Memory
Mary EVERETT Notice
Everett Mary Passed away on March 29, 2020, in Ballarat. Dearly loved daughter of Andrew and Mary Young. Loved sister to Gladys, Dorothy, Joyce, Lorna, Frank, Jocka, Billy and Norman (all dec). Loved wife to Ian Everett (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law to Graeme (dec), Gail and Garry, Peter and Vicki, Ian and Mary. Loved Nan to Bradley (dec), Aaron, Graeme, James, Sebastion and Jacinta. Much loved for her love of life and her love of a good time. Due to current circumstances a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -