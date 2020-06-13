|
YATES (nee Pep Salter) Mary Eileen Passed away June 10, 2020 at Ballarat Health Services in the presence of her loving family aged 94 years. Dearly loved daughter of Elen Salter (nee Duggan). Sister to George and Michael (all dec). Till we meet again Dearly loved Mum of Keryn, loved mother in law to Philip. A golden heart stopped beating Two hands were laid to rest God broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best. We love you Mum xx To our beautiful, caring Mum, My mornings will never be the same without you. That was my special one on one time with you. We will treasure our memories with you and hold them close to our hearts. Love you forever. Lesley and Peter. So dearly loved, so sadly missed Nan, I have so many memories, you will be forever in my heart. Love forever and always your grandson, Brett. My Nanny - Perfection. I admire and adore you in every possible way. Thankyou. I love you. 'Kels' xxx. To my beautiful Nan. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of precious memories. You were my best friend and my everything. Fly high with Pa. I will love you always forever. Love Melissa xx Nan, you are all I have ever known and life won't be the same without your beautiful, pure soul. Love you always, Stace xxx. To Pep You will always be sadly missed. Love from Marc xx To Nan Nan, I love you to the moon and back. You mean so much to me. I love you lots. Love from Kenzie xx To Pep Thank you for being my Pep. I will miss you. Love from Tys XX A private service for Mary will take place at Ballarat. Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com
Published in The Courier on June 13, 2020