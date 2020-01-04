|
BARNETT Mary Catherine Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother of Denise, Diane, John (dec), Pauline, Meg and Dennis. Loving mother-in-law of Lance (dec), Norm (dec), Mike, Paul and Vicki. Loved friend of Yvonne, Callie, Simone, Debbie, Emily, Trav, Cheryl and Nikki. Loved Nan of Justin, Jason, Nicole, Paul, Josh and Ben. Loved Great Grandmother of Cody, Luke, Kylah, Shae, Tom, Tommy, Bella, Harry, Charlie, Hamish, Jake, Tomas and Lucas. So dearly loved, So sadly missed by all. R.I.P.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020