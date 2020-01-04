Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
BARNETT Mary Catherine Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother of Denise, Diane, John (dec), Pauline, Meg and Dennis. Loving mother-in-law of Lance (dec), Norm (dec), Mike, Paul and Vicki. Loved friend of Yvonne, Callie, Simone, Debbie, Emily, Trav, Cheryl and Nikki. Loved Nan of Justin, Jason, Nicole, Paul, Josh and Ben. Loved Great Grandmother of Cody, Luke, Kylah, Shae, Tom, Tommy, Bella, Harry, Charlie, Hamish, Jake, Tomas and Lucas. So dearly loved, So sadly missed by all. R.I.P.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020
