|
|
WHITE Martin Edward Passed away peacefully on September 8th 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Fiona, Brendan & Gill, Catherine & Eric, Timothy, Gregory (dec), Anne & Beau, Claire & Scott, Des & Lauren, Loretta & Jacob. Loved Pa of Patrick, Emily & Harry; Ben & Libby; Max & Thomas; Chloe, Jeremie & Bonnie; Charlee, Molly & Ruby; Hayley & Dylan. 'Martin, you were my best friend' Loved eldest son of Denis & Mary White (late of Springbank), brother of Bernard, Denis (dec), Frank, Irene (Mrs M Martin) and Theresa (Mrs D Dawson).
Published in The Courier on Sept. 10, 2019