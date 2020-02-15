|
|
PATTON Marlene Joy 'Mary' 14.7.1941 - 6.2.2020
Aged 78
Daughter of Mary and Charles Hunter (both dec).
Loving partner of Ray (dec).
Loving Mother of Kevin (dec), Cindy & Garry, Michael, Alan & Wendy, Gary & Sharon, Jackie & Craig.
Loving Grandmother of Melissa & Chris, Andrew, Ashleigh & Scott, Taylah & Lucas, Rebecca & Luke, Bradley, Brendan, Ryan & Natalia, Hayden & Bella.
Loving Great Grandmother of Rosie, Willow, Parker & Nicholas.
Mary passed away peacefully on Thursday 6th February 2020, with her family by her side.
A private family service was held on Thursday 13th February 2020.
Resting peacefully with her beloved Monty.
To our Dear Mum 'Nanny Mary',
Our hearts are broken, but we hold a lifetime of memories that will heal them.
We loved you dearly and you loved us all in return.
Our only comfort is knowing you are now resting peacefully.
'You better head off now love'
Forever yours,
Cindy, Garry, Andrew, Melissa, Chris & Rosie.
Dear Mum,
We sat with you as you closed your eyes, and peacefully passed away with us all beside you, one last final trip for us together.
We have beautiful memories of our time together, and we will miss your smiling face coming up the path every day to see us.
We will keep the Kinder Surprise's and bickies up for the little girls who adored visits with their Nanny Mary.
We will treasure and miss you forever.
Your loving family,
Jackie, Craig, Ashleigh, Scott, Taylah, Lucas, Willow and Parker.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 15, 2020