HOWGATE Marlene 1.12.1934 - 19.7.2019
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Eureka Village Ballarat, surrounded by her family.
Loved wife of Kenneth (dec), and loving mother, Grandma and great Grandma to her children, Gordon (dec), Steven, Roy, Loris and Alison, their partners and their families.
Forever in our hearts.
Our cherished mother and Grandma, it has been a privilege to have been there with you throughout your entire journey. Your memories may have faded, but your true and loving nature always shone through when one listened carefully.
Sleep peacefully now.
Alison, Gary and Jake.
Published in The Courier on July 24, 2019