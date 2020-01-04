|
ROWSELL Marjorie (Tassie) Born on Australia Day 1930 and Promoted to Glory from St. John of God Hospital, Ballarat on New Year's Day 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Violet and Frederick Rowsell (both dec). Much loved sister of Gladys (Smith) (dec), Betty (Quayle) and Allan. Sister-in-law of Harold and William (both dec) and Marion. Special Aunt of Graeme (dec), Helen and Eric, Alison and Arthur, Nick and Nelli and Anna. Great Aunt of Nigel and Peta, Brad and Nicole, Martin and Emilee and Estelle. Our grateful thanks to doctors, staff at St. John of God 1 West, and all at Hailey House for their care and support. Your legacy of unconditional love and commitment to your family, and faith in your Lord, will live on in us. Praising God for a special Tassie who we will miss deeply but treasure so fondly in our hearts. We rejoice knowing that you are at rest with Jesus.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020