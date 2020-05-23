|
PRYOR (nee Wilson) Marie Darlington Marie Darlington Pryor, daughter of Ken and Linda Wilson (dec), sister of Jeanette (dec), wife of James Henry Pryor (dec), survived by, and beloved mother of Sally, Mark, Jill, David, Richard, Mary, Susan, Matthew, John, Annie, beloved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, died peacefully at Mercy Place Ballarat on Friday May 22. A private family service will be held and a celebration of Marie's life will be planned at a later time. It is requested that any commemoration and condolences be expressed through a donation to Ballarat Hospice Care in Marie's name.
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020