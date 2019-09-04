|
GAHAN Marie Louise Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital Ballarat on September 1st, 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife of Peter (dec). Much loved mother of Lindsay Burgoyne. mother-in-law of Janet, grandmother of Belinda, Melissa, Brooke and William. Great Grandmother of Charlotte, William and Olive. Sister of Roderick, Phyllis Short, Keith, Noel (all dec), and Leon Le Rossignol. A kind, generous mother of strong character and endeavour. A Memorial Service will be advised later this month. KELL FUNERALS EST: 1860 NFDA ST. ARNAUD 5495 1043
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019