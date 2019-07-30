|
|
FERGUSON Margery May 16.3.1931-27.7.2019
Beloved wife of Graeme (dec).
Together again.
You were a social butterfly, a Style Queen, a Card Shark, a Tennis Champ, a Crossword Wizz, Everyone's Friend and my Beautiful Mother.
You surrounded us with love.
I will remember you forever.
Loved mother of Mandee and mother-in-law of Neil.
Nana to Brooke and Mark, Mitchell and Melissa.
Gran Nan to Barney, Baxter, Sienna-Beth and Ryder.
Your life was not selfish, for others you lived, not for what you received but for what you could give.
We miss your smile, humour, style, honesty, compassion, encouragement and love.
Most of all, we just miss you.
Loved mother of Shayne and mother-in-law of Steven.
Nan to Tim and Jess, Simon, Jason.
Nana to Rome and Parker.
Just last week I was wishing that you would live forever, because we will miss you so much. Then I saw a friend's new baby, and I realised that life goes on. People we love die, babies are born in a never ending cycle.
They say that we are made from the stuff of stars, well now there is a new star in the sky. The people we love are never really gone as long as we remember them. And you will be remembered forever.
Loved mother of Ross and mother-in-law of Karen.
Nan to Jayden and Carly.
'WE WILL MISS YOUR SPECIAL LOVE'
My dearest Nan,
You are now the true representation of what you embodied in life - an ANGEL!
You taught me the meaning of unconditional LOVE, you were LOVE!
Thank you for being my inspiration,
Love you so much
Your Brooke
Published in The Courier from July 30 to July 31, 2019