WHITE (Anchen) Margaret Aged 97.
Born 13th January 1923, passed into eternal life 13th March 2020 at Cabrini Hospital, Prahran.
Loving wife of James (dec).
Mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (dec),
Peter & Wendy, Michael & Linda, and
Jenny & Mark Fitzgerald.
Grandmother of Matthew, Brendan and Alicia; Laura, Natalie and Chris; Alexander & Julienne, Lauren & John and Tim & Nicole;
James & Kitya, Sarah & Ella,
Emma and Chris & Genevieve.
Great-grandmother of Emily, Mitchell,
Mia and Isabelle.
A gentle woman and contributor to the Ballarat community as an educator and member of many voluntary and charitable organisations, now resting with those she loved.
Vade in pace.
Funeral details will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 14, 2020