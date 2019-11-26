|
URCH Margaret
I was given a gift it was my Mum
A Mum with such a kind heart and so generous to many
Thank-you Mum for a childhood filled with so many special memories
Always giving.
My last times with you will be locked in my heart always.
I will think of you often.
Love you Mum
Your loving daughter Sharen, son-in-law Mark.
Special Nanna to her boys Sam, Shane and Josh. Kate, Mel and Laura.
Great Nan to Jorja, Harper, Sebastian, Ella and Mason.
Re-united with Dad and her boys.
Until we meet again
My MUM our Nan
Mum you battled the fight for so long, may you rest peacefully.
Reunited with Dad and the boys.
We love you Nan, but its time for you to go HOME.
Until we meet again.
Your loving daughter Jacqui and son-in-law Cheeky.
Nan,
You will always be admired for how tough you were.
I hope you are proud of me, fly high my beautiful angel.
I love you, Shayla xxx
We travelled the road together
Every step of the way.
Our wisdom was the measure
Of what to do and say.
Family love was central.
Although we couldn't stem the pain
we kept our promise to care for you.
'Thanks,' your frequent refrain.
Now you are at rest.
Sister, you were the best.
Love you,
till we meet again.
Jacqueline X
Published in The Courier on Nov. 26, 2019