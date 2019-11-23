|
ELLERY Margaret Thelma 16/12/1930 - 21/11/2019 Passed away on November 21 st 2019 at Ballarat, aged 88 years. Loved and Loving Wife of Keith (Dec). Much loved Mum of Robyn, Neil and Sue. Adored Grandma of Matthew, Nicholas and Kylie. God has you in His keeping. We have you in our hearts. Much loved Mother of Robyn. Gone but never forgotten. Memories will last forever. Reunited with Dad. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Neil and Sue. Loved Grandma of Matthew, Nicholas and Kylie. Her restless days are over and she is now at peace. Mum and Dad together again.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019