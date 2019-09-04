|
|
|
GRACE (McInerney) Margaret Patricia Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs. Margaret Patricia Grace will be celebrated at St. Patricks Cathedral, Cnr Sturt & Dawson Streets, Ballarat on FRIDAY September 6, 2019 commencing at 12:00pm (Midday).
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the Mass for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Roman Catholic).
In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation, hollows.org.au.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019