Margaret Patricia GRACE

Margaret Patricia GRACE Notice
GRACE (McInerney) Margaret Patricia Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs. Margaret Patricia Grace will be celebrated at St. Patricks Cathedral, Cnr Sturt & Dawson Streets, Ballarat on FRIDAY September 6, 2019 commencing at 12:00pm (Midday).

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the Mass for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Roman Catholic).

In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation, hollows.org.au.



Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
