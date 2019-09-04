|
|
GRACE (McInerney) Margaret Patricia 28.1.1935 - 31.8.2019
RIP
Daughter of Grace & Edward McInerney.
Loving sister of Carolyn (dec), Ted (dec), Leo (dec), John & Brian.
Devoted mother to Anne-Maree, Tess, Michael & Christine & their partners.
Loving Nana of Tarshy, Sarah, Daniel, Courtney, Caitlin, Jordan, Oliver & Hannah.
Great Nana of Talon, Amelie, Indira & Miles.
An extraordinary, fun loving, vibrant and generous woman who led a long, and independent life. Devoted to her family, successful in her businesses.
A person of deep faith, mum always saw the joy and beauty in life.
Her inner strength was extraordinary. Her feisty spirit is carried on by every member of her large family and many of the people who knew her.
Now resting in the loving arms of God.
RIP our dear Mama.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019