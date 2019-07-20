|
MORRIS Nee-Donald Margaret Mary-Ann 'ANNE" 30-06-1921 - 16-07-2019 Passed away on July 16 th 2019 Aged 98. Dearly loved wife of Doug (Dec). Dearest Mum of Jan (Dec) and Michael Toovey. Loved Nan of Sally, Sean and Fiona. Loved Great Nan of Grace and Jack. Dearest Mum of Judy and Andy Johnstone. Loved Nan of Claire (Dec), Ethan and Lavina. Loved Great Nan of Marnie and Darby. Dearest Mum of Helen and Tom 'Noel' O'Donohue. Loved Nan of Scott, Louise, Brooke and Bryce. Loved Great Nan of Maya, Tommy, Milla, Mackenzie and Nate. Sleep Peacefully Mum Now with Jan and Claire As was Anne's wish a family service was held on 19.07.2019. Thank you to Kirralee for their wonderful care of Mum for the past 7 months.
Published in The Courier on July 20, 2019