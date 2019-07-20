Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MORRIS

Add a Memory
Margaret MORRIS Notice
MORRIS Nee-Donald Margaret Mary-Ann 'ANNE" 30-06-1921 - 16-07-2019 Passed away on July 16 th 2019 Aged 98. Dearly loved wife of Doug (Dec). Dearest Mum of Jan (Dec) and Michael Toovey. Loved Nan of Sally, Sean and Fiona. Loved Great Nan of Grace and Jack. Dearest Mum of Judy and Andy Johnstone. Loved Nan of Claire (Dec), Ethan and Lavina. Loved Great Nan of Marnie and Darby. Dearest Mum of Helen and Tom 'Noel' O'Donohue. Loved Nan of Scott, Louise, Brooke and Bryce. Loved Great Nan of Maya, Tommy, Milla, Mackenzie and Nate. Sleep Peacefully Mum Now with Jan and Claire As was Anne's wish a family service was held on 19.07.2019. Thank you to Kirralee for their wonderful care of Mum for the past 7 months.
Published in The Courier on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.