F. W. Barnes & Son
701 Darling Street
Redan, Victoria 3350
(03) 5336 1211
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
1921 - 2020
SARAH Margaret May Lucile (known as "Lucille") 13/2/1921 -24/4/2020 Passed away at Alawarra Nursing Home, Blackburn South, on Friday 24th of April 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of Geoffrey (Dec) and sister-in-law of his family (all Dec). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Lyn & Mal, Peter & Margaret, David & Terese (Dec), Gary, Sue & Marcel. Sister and sister in law of Frank & Dolly, George & Selma, Alan (all Dec). Cherished Aunty, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Resting peacefully in God's Care A Private Service will be held.



Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020
