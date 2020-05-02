|
SARAH Margaret May Lucile (known as "Lucille") 13/2/1921 -24/4/2020 Passed away at Alawarra Nursing Home, Blackburn South, on Friday 24th of April 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of Geoffrey (Dec) and sister-in-law of his family (all Dec). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Lyn & Mal, Peter & Margaret, David & Terese (Dec), Gary, Sue & Marcel. Sister and sister in law of Frank & Dolly, George & Selma, Alan (all Dec). Cherished Aunty, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Resting peacefully in God's Care A Private Service will be held.
Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020