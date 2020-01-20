|
THOMPSON (Keating) Margaret Mary 18/5/1934 - 17/1/2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St John of God Hospital, aged 85.
Dearly beloved wife of Bill (dec).
Reunited on their 61st wedding anniversary.
Loved daughter of Thomas and Madge Keating (both dec).
Sister-in-law of Graeme and Anna; Ron and Ann (dec); and Barry and Carmel.
Loving mother of Michael; Maree and Martin; Anne and Stephen; Helen and Stephen; Stephen and Nicky; Martin and Li-Ling; and Phillip and Cathy.
Devoted Nan of Kaitlin, Hannah, Meghan, Shannon, Daniel, Amy, Kallan, Jack, Riley, Lily, Briana, Rosalie, Madeline, Jasmine, Marlee and Casey; and their partners.
Adoring Great Nan of Cara.
Rest in peace.
To our beautiful Mum and Nan,
Thank you for all the treasured memories, support, love and guidance.
Loved always,
Anne, Steve, Maree, Martin, Michael, Lily, Rosalie, Hannah, Shannon, Jack and Pat.
Your life was a blessing.
Your memory a treasure...
You are loved beyond words.
And missed beyond measure.
Love always,
Helen, Stephen, Kaitlin, Monte, Meghan, Simon, Daniel and Nina.
Reunited with Dad in Heaven,
Never forgotten and always cherished in our memories.
Thanks for being our Mother, Nan and Great Nan.
Love always,
Nicky & Steve, Amy, Simon and Cara, Marlee & Harry.
So grateful for your kindness and love. We are all better for having known you. Forever in our hearts.
Love Martin, Li-Ling, Madeline and Jasmine.
Thanks Mum for the love, support and guidance you gave to me.
So many wonderful memories of a truly lovely lady.
I am so blessed to be your son.
Love always Phil.
Mary, we will always appreciate the love warmth and generosity you gave to us.
Your delight in our family and family life will always stay with me.
Reunited with your precious Bill.
Love Cathy.
Nan, thanks for the wonderful times we shared together, summers in Barwon Heads and trips to Ballarat. You always showed us love, warmth and a genuine interest in whatever we were were doing.
Our beautiful Nan.
Love Kallan, Riley, Briana and Casey.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 20, 2020