Margaret Mary (Sr Mary Ursula) CAINE

CAINE Margaret Mary (Sr Mary Ursula) On August 16 2019 peacefully at Mercy Place, Ballarat East, in the 69th year of her religious profession, aged 90 years. A gifted teacher and dedicated Sister of Mercy. We treasure the memory of her steadfast love. May she rest in peace. Loved daughter of Anastasia Maud (Bray) and Michael James Caine of St Arnaud (both dec); loved sister of Gerald, Ursula and Jack (dec), Patricia (Harrison) and Sr Angela RSM; loved aunt and great aunt of her many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 17, 2019
