TUDDENHAM (Creati ) Margaret Lorne 26.10.1943 - 4.7.2019 Died peacefully surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of Barry for 55 years; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Simone and Graeme, Martin and Jodie, Nichole and Brett, Regina and Stephen, Katrina and Jason, Rebecca and Jamie. Loved dearly by her 13 grandchildren and 7 Â½ great grand- children. Loved daughter of William and Lorna Creati (both dec); loving sister of Bill, Mel and Mary. Loved matriarch of the family Forever in our hearts Special thanks to Dr Stephen Brown and Staff at Ballarat Health Services for their care.
Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019