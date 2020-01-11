Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joan STEVENS

Add a Memory
Margaret Joan STEVENS Notice
Stevens Margaret Joan 29.05.1949 - 8.01.2020 Loved wife of Neil, devoted mother of Brett, Caley and Andrew. Mother-in-law of Kim, Bradley and Emma. Nanna of Josh, Lukas, Beau and Levi. At peace after bravely fighting to stay with her family. Special thanks to Mr Sycamnius, Mr Ng, Dr Anna Glue, the Howitt Street Oncology staff and to Heather and everyone on Floor 1 at St John of God Hospital. Your wonderful care for Margaret gave her many, many months of extra time with us. As the kids used to tell their Nanna, "we love you to the moon and back". Forever in our hearts Mum, My beautiful Mum, best friend and loving Nanna to our boys, we will miss you and hold you in our hearts forever. Rest now Mum, away from all the pain and fly high with your beloved Blue Wrens. We will remember your beautiful smile and soft kisses. Love Caley.



logo
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -