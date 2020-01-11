|
Stevens Margaret Joan 29.05.1949 - 8.01.2020 Loved wife of Neil, devoted mother of Brett, Caley and Andrew. Mother-in-law of Kim, Bradley and Emma. Nanna of Josh, Lukas, Beau and Levi. At peace after bravely fighting to stay with her family. Special thanks to Mr Sycamnius, Mr Ng, Dr Anna Glue, the Howitt Street Oncology staff and to Heather and everyone on Floor 1 at St John of God Hospital. Your wonderful care for Margaret gave her many, many months of extra time with us. As the kids used to tell their Nanna, "we love you to the moon and back". Forever in our hearts Mum, My beautiful Mum, best friend and loving Nanna to our boys, we will miss you and hold you in our hearts forever. Rest now Mum, away from all the pain and fly high with your beloved Blue Wrens. We will remember your beautiful smile and soft kisses. Love Caley.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020